Authorities recover body from resaca

Brownsville police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man whose body was found floating in a resaca Wednesday afternoon.

Police and Brownsville firefighters recovered Jaime Villarreal Mendoza’s body sometime after 1:30 p.m. in the resaca located on North Coria Street and Cypress, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

It’s believed Mendoza’s body had been in the water for at least one day.

Sandoval described Mendoza as a homeless man and said officers had made contact with him several occasions. He was often spotted around the Boca Chica and Central boulevards seeking donations.

The Brownsville PD’s Criminal Investigation Unit is working on this incident and more details will be released as soon as they become available, Sandoval said.