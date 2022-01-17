Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio dies

Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio has died.

Lucio passed away early Monday at a local hospital and his body has been transported to Trinity Funeral Home in Harlingen.

Javier Reyna, who served as administrator for the Cameron County Jail System under Lucio, announced Lucio’s passing on his Facebook page.

Reyna wrote “Sheriff Omar Lucio went to be with our Lord and Savior a little after 2 a.m. this morning. My heartfelt condolences go out to Nena and his entire family. Anybody who knows me and my brother Gus…knows how much the Sheriff means to us and our family. He was a huge part of our family and was my best friend…Until we meet again Sheriff. I love you.”

Lucio started his law enforcement career in Harlingen as a police officer. He served as Cameron County sheriff in 1997. He then served as Mercedes police chief and later was again voted in as sheriff.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said he heard of Lucio’s passing on Monday morning and said the county has lost a great man.

“I was very saddened to hear this morning that Sheriff Omar Lucio had unfortunately passed away earlier today. While I don’t have any details as far as his passing, I can say there is no doubt the county mourns his loss with his family and we will keep them in our prayers,” Trevino said.

“Sheriff Lucio dedicated his life to public service and in particular law enforcement and he was a wonderful example of what a law enforcement official and leader shall be. His primary interest was always safeguarding the safety of the public that he had been privileged to serve. There are not many people like him around at this time and he was an example we should all follow in regard to his commitment to public service and integrity,” Trevino said.