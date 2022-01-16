Alamo tax office temporarily closes; San Juan location reopens

Hidalgo County Tax Offices have made operational changes and will have the Alamo substation closed throughout this week.

The substation will be closed through Friday while the San Juan location is now operational again, Hidalgo County Tax Assessor and Collector Pablo Villarreal Jr. said in a news release.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the San Juan substation or other locations around the county, and to use alternative payment methods.

Residents can visit www.texas.gov to renew vehicle registrations and to receive their registration sticker by mail. Your receipt counts as proof.

Credit cards and e-checks can be used to pay for property tax payments online.

County drop-off boxes are also available for taxpayers’ discretion and receipts will be sent by mail.

Residents can also mail tax payments and vehicle renewals to P.O. Box 178, Edinburg, TX 78540.

For additional information or if you have any questions, visit www.hidalgocountytax.org or call (956) 318-2157 or (956) 318-2158.

“We thank our taxpayers for their patience as we continue to see long lines during our peak season,” Villarreal said.