Sheriff’s office reveals identities of 3 men who were shot in Edinburg

The sheriff’s office on Friday morning identified the three men shot Wednesday night in rural Edinburg.

In a Facebook post, the agency identified Roberto Carlos Mendez as the man who died, and Victor Manuel Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo as the two other men who sustained gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to 9608 Val Verde Road at 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday in response to the men who had gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, according to the post.

One of the men told investigators they were driving in the 600 block of Canton Road when unknown men fired at their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (956) 383-8114.