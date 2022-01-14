Collision leaves police officer injured

An off-duty Edcouch-Elsa police officer received minor injuries while he was helping direct traffic at around noontime Friday at FM 802 and U.S. Expressway 83 in Brownsville.

The traffic lights at the intersection were not functioning and Brownsville police, Cameron County sheriff’s deputies and other authorities were helping direct traffic.

Workers have been working on the traffic lights at the location for the last two days, authorities said.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said a vehicle was heading east on FM 802 and was going to make a left turn onto U.S. Expressway 77/83.

An off-duty constable at the site waved the vehicle through. The Edcouch-Elsa police officer was in the middle of the road also directing the other side of the traffic, Sandoval said. Although the driver of the vehicle braked, the front of the vehicle struck the officer.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.