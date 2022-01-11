530 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported one COVID-19 related death and 530 newly reported positive cases Tuesday morning.

The one reported death was that of a Mercedes man in his 40s. According to a news release from the county, he was not vaccinated. His death raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,537.

Tuesday’s 530 new cases include 245 confirmed cases, 283 probable cases, and two suspect cases. The new cases raised the county’s total number of positive cases to 126,260, including 72,894 confirmed cases, 50,178 probable cases, and 3,188 suspect cases.

The county also reported 96 new cases among students and 29 new cases among staff in county schools. There have been a total of 5,414 cases among students and 1,561 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools, which was in August 2021.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 210 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 188 adults and 22 children. The county also reported 53 people were being treated in intensive care units, including 48 adults and five children.

There were 546 people released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 120,877. There are 1,846 net active cases in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hidalgo County has administered 756,738 COVID-19 tests, and 629,773 of those tests yielded negative results.