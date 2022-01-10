Weslaco man arrested after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle

Weslaco police arrested a 22-year-old man early Sunday morning who they accuse of firing a handgun at a passing car on the frontage road of the I-2 highway.

A caller reported to Weslaco police at 1:45 a.m. that the driver of a blue truck had shot at him and his passenger and was driving west on Pike Boulevard toward the Weslaco Police Department from International Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

An officer found the blue 2013 GMC Sierra and stopped it at 500 E. Frontage Road.

The driver, Weslaco resident Armando Cuellar, surrendered without incident. During a preliminary interview, an officer noticed Cuellar showed signs of alcohol intoxication and that his vehicle smelled like marijuana, according to the affidavit.

“Officers observed a bullet and a black handgun on the front floor board from their plain view as they stood outside of the truck,” the affidavit said.

Meanwhile, other officers met with the caller who had parked a few businesses away.

That man and his passenger told police they were traveling east on the highway and took the International Boulevard exit when they saw the blue truck pass on the passenger side, according to the affidavit.

As the truck passed them, the caller said Cuellar displayed a firearm out of the driver side window before firing four or five times in their general direction.

Their vehicle was not struck by gunfire, according to police.

Cuellar was charged with deadly conduct discharge firearm, driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He remained jailed at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Monday on a total of $85,000 in bonds, records indicate.