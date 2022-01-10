Sentencing delayed in McAllen woman’s murder

The sentencing of a McAllen man accused of killing his estranged wife and dumping her body in the Laguna Madre in April 2017 has been postponed.

Terry Lee Adams appeared before 404th state District Judge Ricardo M. Adobbati on Monday, via Zoom, where he was to be formally sentenced for causing the death of Martha Beatrice Adams, 53, of McAllen, whose body was found April 30, 2017.

However, since he will be a state witness in the trial of Monte Eric Jordan, also accused of killing Martha Adams, prosecutors requested his sentencing occur after he testifies.

Cameron County court records indicate Adams entered a guilty plea to the murder charge on Sept. 10, 2019. His punishment hearing has been reset numerous times in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He had originally been charged with capital murder.

As part of his plea agreement, Adams stated he would fully cooperate with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office regarding events leading up to Martha Adams death including his role and that of his co-conspirator Jordan, Martha’s son-in-law, who is also charged with her death.

“The state will recommend 20 years in prison. Defendant agrees to truthfully debrief with the state and testify (if needed) truthfully against Monte Jordan,” the agreement states.

The couple had been married for 12 years but had recently separated at the time of the murder.

At the time of Jordan’s arrest, authorities said Jordan allegedly participated in the killing and disposal of Martha Adams’ body. Investigators reported finding zip ties in Jordan’s vehicle similar to zip ties used to bind the victim.

When her body was found, law enforcement officials reported finding her bound with zip ties and rope, and that two 25-pound weights were attached to the woman in an attempt to keep the body down.

The pair was indicted on Aug. 16, 2017. According to those indictments, the suspects are accused of possibly injecting Martha Adams with some type of substance.

The men are accused of causing her death “by drowning and/or inflicting blunt force trauma with an object unknown to the Grand Jury and/or by injecting a substance unknown to the Grand Jury into the body of victim.”

Adams and Jordan remain in jail.