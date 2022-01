The Point Isabel Independent School District will offer free COVID-19 testing to all district employees on Saturday.

A free drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Port Isabel High School, located at 18001 Highway 100.

The district states that due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, everyone is encouraged to participate in this free testing clinic.