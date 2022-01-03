San Juan teen struck, killed minutes into 2022

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a New Year’s Day crash that left a 17-year-old San Juan resident who was crossing the road dead.

DPS said in a news release that the fatal crash happened on Cesar Chavez Road south of Owassa Road at 12:06 a.m. Saturday.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 white Toyota Sienna driven by a man was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit Juan Vasquez Jr., who died at the scene.

“The driver of the Toyota fled on foot,” DPS said in a Saturday news release.

As of Monday morning, the agency had not issued an update on the status of the driver.