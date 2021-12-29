Hidalgo County reports one COVID death, 400 new cases

One Hidalgo County resident died due to COVID-19 while 400 more people tested positive, the county reported Wednesday.

A McAllen man over 70 years old, who was unvaccinated, is the latest COVID-related death for the county, which brings the county’s total COVID death toll to 3,526.

The 400 new cases include 245 confirmed and 155 probable cases.

Currently, there are 1,099 active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County now has a total of 123,125 recorded cases since the start of the pandemic. That includes 71,181 confirmed cases, 48,763 probable cases, and 3,181 suspected cases.

The number of people hospitalized throughout the county increased by one on Tuesday to a total of 80 patients.

Those patients include 71 adults and 9 pediatric patients. Of those, 28 adults are being treated in intensive care units.