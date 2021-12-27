Cameron County to offer mobile testing for COVID 19

Cameron County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal Service will hold Mobile Testing Collection clinics for COVID-19 testing.

The clinics will be held Tuesday through Thursday in Brownsville and La Feria.

The Brownsville clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2050 S. Browne Ave. The La Feria events will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 26623 White Ranch Road.

Officials said PCR and Rapid Testing will be available at both sites. No appointments are needed but you will have to bring your identification.

Screenings will be held to determine if you have fever or chills; cough (dry or productive;) fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion or loss of taste or smell.

No public restrooms will be available at the testing sites.