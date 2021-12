Firefighters have been battling a fire at Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza in Harlingen.

Firefighters have been on scene since the early morning hours on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when or how the fire began.

Social media accounts posting photos and video show fire consuming the restaurant as people express concern for the popular eatery.

Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza is located at 4201 W. Business 83 in Harlingen.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.