Edinburg police ID man who died in crash Sunday

Edinburg police have identified the 23-year-old man who died early Sunday morning after hitting an electrical pole with his blue Toyota Camry.

A news release says the man is Everado Zodam Ledesma, an Edinburg resident.

Police responded to the 3600 block of East Richardson Road that day at approximately 3 a.m. in reference to the crash.

“During the course of the investigation, officers learned the 23-year-old man driving the Toyota was traveling westbound on East Richardson Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole,” a previous news release stated.

Ledesma was taken to DHR Health where he died.

The case remains under investigation and a toxicology report is pending.