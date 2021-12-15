14-year-old shot and killed in Pharr; police search for teen suspect

The Pharr Police Department is searching for a teenager who is believed to have shot and killed another teen.

According to a news release, police responded to 520 E. Sherrye Lane at 5 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a 14-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police are withholding the boy’s identity at this time.

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Jose Avalos, who remains at large. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and red shorts.

Avalos is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the shooting is urged to call the Pharr Police Department at (956) 402-4700, or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-TIPS or (800) 648-TIPS.