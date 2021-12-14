Harlingen set to redraw district lines as census shows west side population boom

HARLINGEN — The City Commission’s district boundaries are up for their biggest shift since they were mapped out more than 13 years ago.

On Wednesday, commissioners are set to consider redrawing the city’s district boundary lines based on new Census figures boosting the city’s population from 65,074 to 71,829 from 2010 to 2020.

“I think it’s more significant,” Mayor Chris Boswell said Tuesday, referring to the biggest population shifts since voters adopted single member district representation in 2008.

“It’s definitely a bigger shift,” he said. “It reflects the growth there’s been in Harlingen.”

As a result of the new Census figures, officials are considering shifting population numbers from fast-growing District 5 into Districts 2 and 4, he said.

District comparisons

During a meeting Wednesday, commissioners are expected to consider setting new district boundary lines based on attorney Rolando Rios’ proposed revision to the map he helped draw in 2011.

“Roughly, they have to have the same population,” Boswell said. “The districts can’t be out of balance.”

Census figures show District 5, running along the city’s west, picked up the biggest population shift, with 17,733 residents, according to Rio’s proposal.

Growth also swept across District 3, with 14,757 residents, and District 1, with 14,135 residents.

Meanwhile, growth remained stable across much of Districts 2 and 4.

“District 5 grew most so it needs to shift,” Boswell said. “Districts 2 and 4 need to grow — they need to add population.”