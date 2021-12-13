Brownsville woman accused of methamphetamine smuggling

A 20-year-old Brownsville woman remained in federal custody Monday following her Dec. 6 arrest on a methamphetamine smuggling charge.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Kailah Janelle Paz told authorities she was going to get paid for smuggling the drugs into the United States.

Paz was attempting to cross from Mexico into the U.S. on Dec. 6 via the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, the compliant stated. Paz, who was driving a 2021 Ford Fiesta, was referred to a U.S. Custom and Border Protection secondary inspection area for further inspection.

As CBP officers inspected the car with the aid of a canine unit, they discovered “a non-factory compartment located under the front, passenger side floorboard,” the complaint states. A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of nine bundles of methamphetamine weighing 20.01 pounds, authorities alleged.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is about $400,355.

During a post-Miranda interview, authorities alleged that Paz admitted to “knowledge in conspiring with known and unknown individuals to possess with intent to distribute drugs in exchange for monetary compensation.”

Paz made her first court appearance on Dec. 7 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, who ordered she be held without bond. Her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.

“Our officers continue to maintain laser focus in their efforts to keep our borders secure, and their hard work and dedication to the CBP mission contributed to making this drug seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.