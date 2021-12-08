Edinburg police investigating woman’s death haven’t ruled out foul play

Edinburg police investigators have not ruled out foul play after discovering a 47-year-old woman dead in a home Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home in the 1400 block of North Closner Boulevard about 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the woman, who was not responsive.

Responding officers found her lying on the floor and she was declared dead at the scene.

“At this time, investigators have not ruled out foul play,” the city said in a news release Wednesday. “An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.”

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and the incident remains under investigation.