Brownsville woman charged with trying to open back account with fraudulent check

A Brownsville woman has been arrested by police after she tried to open a bank account with a fraudulent check, authorities said.

Yolanda Ramirez Trevino on Tuesday walked into the Rio Bank on Old Highway 77 and tried to use a fake check to open an account at the bank, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

A bank employee called the police and told them that Trevino was trying to open an account with a check that was fraudulent. The officer was also told that Trevino had several other checks with her, Sandoval said.

Trevino was still waiting in the bank lobby when the officer arrived and started to question her.

“The officer investigated the allegation and it was determined that Trevino had knowledge that the check was fraudulent as she tried to use it. Trevino was taken into custody and the officer located 5 other checks inside Trevino’s purse with a total of $22,070,” Sandoval said

Trevino was charged and arraigned Wednesday on one count of forgery of a financial instrument. Her bond was set at $4,000.