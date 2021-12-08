2 more deaths, 332 more COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County

Another 332 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, as well as two more deaths added to a slowly mounting toll.

According to a county news release, the people who died were men in their 60s and 70s from Alamo and San Juan. One was not vaccinated.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 3,506.

Of the new cases, 243 were confirmed, while 88 were probable and one suspected. Fifty-five of them are individuals 11 and younger, 38 are between 12 and 19 years old and 68 people who tested positive are in their 20s. People in their 30s amounted to 45 new cases, while there were 51 new cases of people in their 40s.

Mission was identified in the release as the place of residence for most of the cases, of which there are over 70 new positives.

Ninety-nine cases were found at local schools, 19 were staff members and 80 were students. In total, there have been 819 school staff members who’ve tested positive and 4,267 students, at least since the county began tracking this data in August.

The overall breakdown of confirmed, probable and suspected cases in the county is 69,982, 47,812 and 3,080, respectively.

There are currently 56 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. Five of them are pediatric patients. Twenty-two adults are being treated in intensive care units.

Also, 187 people were released from isolation as of Wednesday, while the number of net active cases is at 765.