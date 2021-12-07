Hidalgo County adds another 286 COVID cases, single death

There was another COVID-19 related death reported Tuesday along with 286 new cases.

A San Juan man over 70, who was vaccinated, was the most recently reported death in the county due to COVID-19 related complications. His death raised the COVID toll in the county to 3,504, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The additional 268 cases reported Tuesday include 151 confirmed cases, 79 probable and 38 suspected cases.

There have now been a total of 120,542 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. That includes a total of 69,736 confirmed, 47,727 probable and 3,079 suspected cases.

In schools, there were another 19 staff members and 66 students who tested positive, according to Tuesday’s release.

That raised the number of cases in schools to a total of 800 staff members and a total of 4,187 students who have tested positive for COVID since the county began tracking cases in schools in August.

Currently, there are 622 active cases in the county.

COVID hospitalizations throughout Hidalgo County remained at 61 which included 52 adults and nine pediatric patients.

The 61 individuals hospitalized for COVID also included 19 being treated in intensive care units. Of those 19, there were 18 adults and one pediatric patient.