Capital murder suspect ID’d in fatal Edinburg shooting

A 19-year-old man charged with capital murder and a 44-year-old woman accused of hindering his apprehension are also facing three drug charges apiece.

The city of Edinburg identified Daniel Miranda Jr. as the suspect accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Anthony Maldonado at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and 44-year-old Monica Acosta as the suspect accused of hindering his apprehension.

Both suspects are charged with tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. The methamphetamine and cocaine charges are felonies while the marijuana charge is a misdemeanor.

The city announced their arrests Monday afternoon.

Police found Maldonado’s body in an alleyway near the 3800 block of Sarah Evans Street that day after responding to a call about shots fired.

Witnesses told investigators they heard several gunshots before seeing a black car, possibly an older model Chevy Malibu, speeding away from the scene, according to a news release.

Acosta received a total of $235,000 in bonds while Miranda is being held on $1.73 million in bonds.