Two arrested in deadly Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG — Police arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man Sunday morning, according to a Monday news release from the police department.

Investigators have yet to release the identities of the two people in custody, but one of them is expected to face a capital murder charge and the other one a hindering an apprehension or prosecution charge.

Police believe they were involved in the shooting death of Anthony Maldonado.

Officers found his body in an alleyway near the 3800 block of Sarah Evans Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday after responding to a call about shots fired.

Witnesses told investigators they heard several gunshots and then saw a black car, possibly an older model Chevy Malibu, speeding away from the area.

The pair will likely face an Edinburg municipal judge Tuesday afternoon, the release said.