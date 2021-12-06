Hidalgo County reports one COVID death, 290 new cases

Hidalgo County reported one additional death related to COVID-19 Monday, along with 290 new cases of the virus.

The death of an Alamo man in his 60s brings the total number of fatalities in the county to 3,503.

“The deceased individual was not vaccinated,” a news release from the county said.

Area hospitals continue to treat 61 individuals with the virus, 54 of them adults and seven pediatric patients.

Of those, 17 adult patients and one pediatric patient are in intensive care units.

So far, the number of patients infused with monoclonal antibodies by the Texas Division of Emergency Management stands at 2,431.

Out of Monday’s new cases, 145 were reported as confirmed, 100 as probable and 45 as suspect, bringing the county to a total of 120,274 cases, 69,584 of which are confirmed, 47,649 probable and 3,041 suspect.

The county also reported 231 individuals were released from isolation Monday for a total of 116,163 people released from isolation.

Net active cases in the county stand at 550.

Local schools continued to report COVID-19 data Monday, adding three staff cases and 30 student cases to their total.

That total stands at 781 for staff and 4,092 for students.