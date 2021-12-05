The Texas freeze in February took lives, destroyed homes of many families and changed the lives of those affected by the storm. But there are those who still suffer from the aftermath.

One Peñitas family, the Infantes, had their world flipped upside down when the sole breadwinner, Filiberto Infante, who was working at a local Walmart after the initial storm, injured himself when he slipped on frozen grass while gathering shopping carts in the parking lot.

“He was working the night shift, putting in his eight hours, and returned home in the morning,” Filiberto’s wife, Maria, said in Spanish. “He then started to complain that his toes felt like they were asleep or that they hurt.”

Filiberto had reported his fall at work and was able to receive help through his health insurance provided by his place of employment.

He was prescribed medicine for the pain he was feeling in his lower body and back but his condition only worsened over time, though the doctors said nothing was wrong with him, according to the family.

The pain began to slowly spread up to his knees which caused him to have difficulty walking and would literally and figuratively lean on his wife for support.

“I’m such a good person, I am,” Maria said jokingly, who still laughs and is in high spirits despite the misfortune her family faces.

She has her own medical issues that could render her incapacitated at a moment’s notice.

Not only does she suffer from diabetes and glaucoma but she also has three hernias she received in a car crash years ago when a drunk driver sideswiped her vehicle’s tail end, causing her to spin out of control all while her son, who is now 16 years old, was in the backseat.

She’s constantly wary of her condition despite physically supporting her husband.

On top of that, she suffered a stroke early in 2020 while she was dropping their son off at school.

Maria could feel her right side slowly begin to numb, describing it as ants crawling on her skin. She remained calm and told her son to quickly call 9-1-1 as she already knew what was coming.

“I can’t see from my right side anymore, so if anyone is sticking their tongue out at me I won’t know about it,” Maria joked as she described the loss of her peripheral vision.

Despite the challenges she faces, Maria continues to help her husband, who is in a wheelchair and as of Thursday was being cared for at McAllen Medical Center, though he is scheduled to be released soon due to the loss of his insurance.

Filiberto’s condition, which has begun to affect his trachea, continues to grow worse over time and doctors have warned Maria that her husband would need a diet change or he could choke on his food, though that doesn’t stop Filiberto from asking his wife to bring comfort food from home when she visits him in the hospital.

Maria had to take Filiberto to the emergency room in August when he woke up with his legs completely stiffened. He was unable to bend his knees and due to his height, it made sitting in his wheelchair a challenge.

The family built two makeshift ramps for the home and another family member created wooden railings for Filiberto to use for therapy in hopes of him being able to walk again.

Maria is also trying her best to fix up another restroom in their bedroom, not far from a special bed for Filiberto, in order to have him go to the toilet with ease and for her to bathe him easier.

“The doctors have not been giving me good news,” Maria whispered almost as though if she were to say the words out loud, they would make the situation more real.

Medical experts have told the family that they would need to see specialists up north in either San Antonio or Houston because some believe the condition could be neurological, but the trek seems nearly impossible to Maria as she continues to struggle paying her medical, light and water bills, which have already been shut off before.

Maria only wishes she could have accommodations prepared for her husband’s return in order to ease both their struggles. Her mother and other family members help where they can, such as cooking, paying their bills and mowing the lawn, but the challenges they face exceed far from what they can accomplish.

[email protected]

Donations for this family, and others, can be made through the United Way of South Texas. They can be reached at (956) 686-6331 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and inquire about contributing to the Spirit of Christmas campaign. Due to COVID-19, only monetary donations are being accepted for families in need.