Texas Rainy Day, highway funds grow by $2.91 billion

The Texas Rainy Day Fund and its State Highway Fund are sitting a little bit better today.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week the completion of the transfer of more than $2.91 billion into the State Highway Fund and the Economic Stabilization Fund, known as the Rainy Day Fund. Each fund received nearly $1.46 billion.

“The Rainy Day Fund and the State Highway Fund are key components of Texas’ long-term economic success and help provide the foundation needed for our future growth,” Hegar said. “Texas is experiencing a strong economic recovery, and our population continues to boom as more and more people and businesses seek out the jobs and opportunities created here in Texas.”

“It is critical that we continue to invest in the infrastructure needed to maintain our fiscal health and keep our economy growing while at the same time acknowledging the uncertainty that remains and setting aside dollars to ensure we are able to weather future downturns,” he added.

The money in the accounts is based on crude oil and natural gas production tax revenues in excess of 1987 collections. If either tax generates more revenue than the 1987 threshold, an amount equal to 75 percent of the excess is transferred.

In 2014, voters approved a constitutional amendment allocating at least half of these severance taxes to the ESF, with the remainder going to the SHF for use on non-toll highway construction, maintenance and right-of-way acquisition.

The Texas Constitution stipulates the ESF transfer must occur within 90 days after the end of the fiscal year. When fiscal 2021 ended on Aug. 31, the ESF balance was $10.3 billion.

With this most recent transfer, the new balance will be about $11.4 billion, not accounting for currently outstanding spending authority of approximately $1.43 billion. The balance in the ESF will change as agencies spend down this remaining appropriation authority and investment earnings are realized.