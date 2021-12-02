3,500 now dead from COVID in Hidalgo County as another 186 cases added

Hidalgo County hit a grim milestone Thursday when it announced four more COVID-19 related deaths and 186 new cases Thursday morning.

The four deaths include a man over the age of 70 from Donna, and three women in their 60s from McAllen, Pharr and San Juan. Three of the individuals were reportedly unvaccinated.

Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,500.

Thursday’s 186 new cases include 88 confirmed, 66 probable and 32 suspected cases. According to the county, 32 of Thursday’s new cases were children who are 11 and under, and 21 are between the ages 12 and 19.

There have now been a total of 119,605 positive cases in the county, including 69,268 confirmed cases, 47,381 probable and 2,956 suspected.

The county also reported 30 positive cases among students in county schools and four among staff. There have been a total of 4,059 cases among students and 776 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August.

As of Thursday morning, there were 62 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 55 adults and seven children. There were 18 people in intensive care units, including 17 adults and one child.

The county also reported 195 people had been released from isolation Thursday, raising that total to 115,643. There are 462 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 721,460 COVID-19 tests, and 601,049 of those tests had negative results.