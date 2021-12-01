San Benito to host Community Christmas and Tree Lighting Ceremony

SAN BENITO — After a brief hiatus last year due to the pandemic, one of this city’s beloved holiday traditions is back for another year of spreading Christmas cheer.

The City of San Benito is going to host its Community Christmas and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heavin Memorial Park, along the banks of the resaca.

The Community Christmas and Tree Lighting Ceremony is free and open to the public.

Several performances by area elementary school choirs, folklorico groups, as well as cheer and dance teams, are scheduled throughout the event to get visitors into the Christmas spirit.

The lighting of the Christmas tree and lights along the resaca will be held at 6 p.m. Members of the San Benito City Commission plan to flip the switch to light the area.

In addition to live performances, a variety of eats and treats, such as hot cocoa, cookies and cupcakes, will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

City officials are encouraging the public to join San Benito in what they describe as being a fun, family holiday event.