HARLINGEN — Residents and visitors of this city are in for a treat because there are festive community activities lined up to celebrate the holiday season.

The City of Harlingen is kicking off Christmastime with two free family events.

The city is going to host its annual Lighting of the Arroyo Festival on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The festival will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McKelvey Park, which is located at 1325 S 77 Sunshine Strip.

The annual festivity will have Christmas performances by local students, the official lighting ceremony and opportunities to take a picture with Santa Claus.

According to city officials, a portion of 77 Sunshine Strip in front of the park, will close before the event to allow pedestrians to cross the street safely.

The festivities will continue on Friday, Dec. 3 with the city’s annual Downtown Harlingen Christmas Parade.

This year’s event will feature a Candyland Christmas.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. and will move through Harlingen’s historic Jackson Street.

This year, the parade will start on E Street, run east on Jackson Street and end on 4th Street.

Jackson Street from 7th to G Street will be closed on Dec. 3 starting at 4 p.m. so crews can set up for the parade.

City officials encourage those attending to bring lawn chairs to watch the parade.