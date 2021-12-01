Driver in La Joya double fatality charged with human smuggling

The driver of a pickup truck involved in a deadly crash near La Joya that cost the lives of two of its 12 occupants Friday morning has been charged with human smuggling and evading arrest.

Mario Oscar Maldonado Corona, 33, of Mexico, was identified as the driver of the Ford F-150 involved in the crash and has now been charged with 12 counts of human smuggling and a single count of evading arrest (causing death), according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release Wednesday.

The individuals who died at the scene were identified as Jose Angel Lopez Ramirez, 39, and Erick Olmos Ortega, 20, both from Mexico. The other people in the vehicle are from Honduras and Mexico, according to DPS.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:03 a.m. in the vicinity of Jara Chinas Road north of Farm-to-Market Road 2221 north of La Joya, where a state trooper attempted to pull over the truck for a traffic violation, DPS said in its initial news release Friday.

According to the release, the driver “failed to stop and evaded” and “continued traveling at an unsafe speed for the dirt road conditions” in the area.

That’s when DPS said the driver lost control of the truck and caused it to roll over, ejecting several people from the vehicle.

“The driver and nine occupants were transported to local hospitals with major to minor injuries,” DPS stated Friday.

Lopez Ramirez and Olmos Ortega died due to the injuries sustained in the incident.