COVID-19 cases increase by another 105 in Hidalgo County

One-hundred and five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, according to a news release Wednesday which also confirmed the death of a vaccinated person in the area.

Of the 105 new cases, 37 were confirmed cases, 58 were probable and 10 suspected. The great majority of those cases were people 11 and under, which accounted for 32 positives.

The next largest age group confirmed to have COVID-19 consisted of people between the ages of 12 and 19, then 15 people in their 20s — continuing a longstanding trend of youth making up the majority of cases in the region.

There are also 67 more cases from county schools, 20 being staff members and 47 being students. The tally is now at 772 school staff and 4,029 students in the county as of Wednesday.

The overall case tally since the onset of the pandemic is now at 119,419, with 475 reported as net active cases.

An Edinburg woman in her 60s who was vaccinated is the latest death due to COVID-19 recorded in the Valley, raising the toll to 3,496.

There are currently 58 people in county hospitals with COVID-19, four of them being pediatric patients. Nineteen of them, one being a child, are in intensive care units fighting the coronavirus.