UTRGV offering COVID booster shots for adults

UT Health RGV is now offering COVID-19 booster shots to individuals above the age of 18, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Monday.

Boosters are available to adults who received their second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna shot at least six months ago, or who received their Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.

UT Health RGV is offering Pfizer and Moderna boosters, a release said.

The university will be holding several vaccine clinics from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the week for individuals ages 5 and up.

TUESDAY

Edinburg: UTRGV CESS Building at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. (Schedule appointment)

Edinburg: UT Health RGV Pediatric Specialty, located at 4150 Crosspoint Blvd. (By appointment only – call for available dates and times at (956) 296-1960.)

WEDNESDAY

Harlingen: UTRGV Clinical Education Building (auditorium), located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd. (Schedule appointment)

Mission: V Express Care by UT Health RGV (at H-E-B plus!), located at 2409 East Expressway 83. (By appointment only – call for available dates and times at (956) 296-2935.

The university’s release also provides instructions for setting up a vaccination for children ages 5-11.

Those appointments can be scheduled at uthealth.org/vaccine or by calling 1-833-UTRGVMD.

Parents can expect to receive a call from 1-833-888-2268 when scheduling their child’s appointment and are advised to save that number.

The child’s second dose appointment will be scheduled on site, the release says, and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“This lower-dose Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized and recommended for use in children aged 5-11 years and should be administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart — just as it is for people aged 12 and up,” the release reads.