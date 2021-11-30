Tree Lighting Ceremonies scheduled for this week in Brownsville

There are a couple of tree lighting ceremonies that will take place in Brownsville this week to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The first will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Texas Southmost College campus at the Gorgas Hall Flagpole.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be performances by TSC Raul J. Guerra Early Childhood Center, the Little Scorpions, TSC Ensemble and the Bruce Aiken Elementary Cheer Team. There will also be refreshments.

The college’s Tree Lighting Ceremony was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Washington Park Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday at the park, located at 700 E. Madison St.

Their will be live performances, holiday vendors and food, a food drive, and photos with Santa Claus. This is event is also free and open to the public.

Last year’s event was held virtual because of the ongoing pandemic.