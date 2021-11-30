Police evacuating UTRGV building after suspicious package found

EDINBURG — A building of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was being evacuated here as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after a suspicious package was found, according to an alert from the university.

The CESS building, which is not located at the main Edinburg campus, is the only building being affected, according to the notice.

That building is located along the frontage road of I-69 between Freddy Gonzalez and Sprague Street.

“Evacuate the building via East side exits and await further instruction,” the notice read. “Police are on scene.”