Hidalgo County reports zero COVID-19 deaths, 76 new cases

Hidalgo County reported zero COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, though there were 76 new cases.

County officials reported 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight probable cases and two suspected cases on Tuesday for updated totals of 69,137 confirmed cases, 47,263 cases, and 2,914 suspected cases.

Combined, there are now a total of 119,314 total cases reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 500 net active cases.

In schools, there were no new cases reported among students or staff, maintaining the total number of students and staff members who have tested positive at 3,982 and 752, respectively.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county remained at 3,495.

There was a slight drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The county reported a total of 56 patients Tuesday — 50 adults and six pediatric patients.

Of the 56 patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care units, all adults.