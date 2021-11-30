Due to Christmas festival, Isla Blanca Park boat ramp to close Saturday

The inaugural Christmas tree lighting festival to be held Saturday at Isla Blanca Park isn’t happening without some sacrifice.

County officials announced Tuesday that they are shutting down the boat ramp facility at the park that day due to safety concerns with the anticipated large crowd.

“This includes the parking lot and restrooms directly associated with this area,” county officials said in a statement.

Officials say the high level of pedestrian traffic at the festival, which runs from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., necessitated the cautionary move to close the boat launching ramp and amenities.

“We sincerely hope boaters can understand the decision for the temporary closure,” the statement continued.

The inaugural Cameron County Giant Christmas Tree Lighting Festival is expected to draw thousands of attendees with multiple bands scheduled to perform.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Nearby boat ramps which will be open on Saturday include:

Polaris Street public boat ramp, located on the bay at the end of Polaris Street on South Padre Island.

The Palm Street public boat ramp, located on the bay at the end of Palm Street.

Pompano Park public boat ramp, 1 Pompano Ave. in Port Isabel.

Jaime J. Zapata Memorial county boat ramp at 44270 State Highway 48.

The boat ramp at Isla Blanca Park will re-open on Sunday.