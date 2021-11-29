Anonymous donor to match up to $10K in food bank donations

With Thanksgiving week in the books, the Food Bank RGV is hoping to attract donations and volunteers starting with Giving Tuesday — and it’s got an anonymous donor willing to match up to $10,000.

“After a week of giving thanks, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday is this global movement to give an opportunity for people after they’ve shopped — after they’ve taken advantage of those Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals — for them to have an opportunity to give back to their favorite nonprofit,” Olivia Lemus Lucio, RGV Food Bank director of development, said Monday.

The food bank hopes to use Giving Tuesday as an opportunity to spread awareness about the unremitting need throughout the Rio Grande Valley and to shed light on the work that the nonprofit continues to do.

This year, all donations made on Giving Tuesday will be matched by an anonymous donor for up to $10,000.

“This donor has for the longest time been giving to the food bank, but every single time he chooses to not be recognized in any way,” Lucio said. “Because of that, we cannot share at all his name or where he comes from, or if he represents an organization because he does wish to remain anonymous. What we can share is that he has been a long time supporter of the food bank, and that this is an opportunity for people to donate whatever they can — $5, $10, $50 — and it will be matched up to the first $10,000.”

Lucio said that Tuesday’s campaign is significant to the food bank because it helps get the community involved in its continued efforts to enhance the Valley. The food bank currently serves 76,000 people throughout Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.

“The thing is that hunger isn’t seasonal,” Lucio said. “Through the pandemic, we were right there on the front lines. We’re a first responder in food. We’ve served our community for 36 years, and we’ve continued to serve our communities.

The food bank is in dire need of donations and of volunteers, she said.

“The food bank is still working fervently to ensure that families, seniors, individuals who are facing hunger — given whatever circumstances their family may be facing — that the food bank is there,” she continued.

Lucio said those who are unable to make monetary donations can volunteer, and the food bank will be registering volunteers on site Tuesday.

“If they are not able to make a donation, they can make a donation through time,” Lucio said. “For every $1 that is donated to the food bank, every dollar helps provide five meals. And for every one hour that is volunteered, that person is helping to provide 105 meals. There is an impact through monetary donations and through volunteering.”

Donations can be made through the food bank’s website, www.foodbankrgv.com, by calling (956) 904-4535 or by texting ‘GIVERGV’ to 44-321. People are also welcome to drop off monetary donations in person at the Pharr location, located at 724 N. Cage Blvd.

The volunteer shifts run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 to 5 p.m, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to call ​​(956) 904-4509.