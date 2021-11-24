McAllen traffic signals out at major intersections

McALLEN — City officials here are warning motorists about traffic issues at several major intersections due to power outages.
Traffic signals along North 23rd Street and Bicentennial Boulevard are out until at least 5 p.m., according to a news release the city issued shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. That’s the estimated restoration time AEP has given the city.
The traffic signals are located at the following intersections:
- 23rd Street and Lark Avenue
- 23rd and Dove Avenue
- 23rd and Trenton Road
- Bicentennial and Trenton Road
- Bicentennial and Auburn Avenue