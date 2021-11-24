Clients at Good Neighbor Settlement House were treated to an early Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday in Brownsville.

Turkey, stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes and green beans filled hundreds of plates that were served to those in need of a meal. For dessert, guests had a choice of pumpkin and pecan pie.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, staff at Good Neighbor Settlement House was busy setting up tents, tables and chairs where the clients sat to enjoy their meals.

Earlier in the morning, the cooking of the turkeys and the side dishes began, said Belinda Bradford, associate director of Good Neighbor Settlement House. All of the food that was being served was donated by members of the community.

If it wasn’t for GNSH, the homeless probably wouldn’t have a place to go for a Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers helped put the plates together and serve them to those attending the luncheon.

Serving the clients on the non-profit grounds were members of the Brownsville Police Department administration team that included Chief Felix Sauceda, Commander William Dietrich and three lieutenants.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD, said one of Sauceda’s goals is to get the department involved in community events. “It’s about building community trust and building great partnerships with our community is a big part of Brownsville PD. That’s the whole basis of our new philosophy. Without our community we cannot do our job,” Sandoval said.

Having Brownsville PD and other members of the community assist in such events is what makes it possible for Good Neighbor Settlement House to help its clients, Bradford said.

The Elks Lodge donated four turkeys that were cooked for lunch, and some of the side dishes were made possible by Pace High School, which held a canned food drive. Also donating to the Thanksgiving luncheon was Dr. Jorge Dominguez. “With all of that we were able to get the food that we need to serve today,” Bradford said.

Wednesday evening, the clients were to be treated with another meal that consisted of ham and other side dishes.

In the past, church groups would go out into the community and deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current renovation at the non-profit’s facility, GNSH is not able to do that this year, Bradford said.