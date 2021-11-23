Hidalgo County reports single COVID-related death

One more Hidalgo County resident died due to COVID-19, the county reported Tuesday.

A Weslaco man in his 50s who was unvaccinated was the single death reported Tuesday. His death raised the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 3,492.

The county also reported 32 new cases. Seven were confirmed and 25 were probable cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 118,909 cases. Those include 68,884 confirmed cases, 47,119 probable cases, and 2,906 suspected cases.

In schools, there were two more staff members and 29 students who tested positive.

There have now been a total of 752 school staff members and 3,982 students who have tested positive since the county began tracking cases in schools earlier this year.

Additionally, 58 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID, the county reported Tuesday. Those hospitalized include 51 adults and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 58, 24 patients were being treated in intensive care units — 23 adults and one pediatric patient.