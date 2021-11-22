Hidalgo County reports 91 COVID cases, 2 deaths

Hidalgo County reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with two more deaths tied to the virus.

Those individuals, neither of whom were vaccinated, bring the county to a total of 3,491 fatalities.

Of Monday’s 91 cases, 19 were reported as confirmed and 72 as probable, leaving the county with a total of 118,786 cases, of which 68,876 are confirmed, 47,095 probable and 2,906 suspected.

Another 49 individuals were released from isolation Monday, bringing the total number of people released from isolation to 114,836 and the number of active cases to 550.

Thus far, 714,697 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.

Schools continued reporting COVID-19 data as well Monday, adding three staff cases and seven student cases to their totals.

In total, 750 school staff members have tested positive, along with 3,953 students since the county began tracking this data.

Hospitals in the area continued to treat 52 adult COVID-19 patients and seven pediatric COVID-19 patients. Of those, 20 adults and one pediatric patient are in ICU units.

Cameron County reported new COVID-19 data as well Monday, adding 37 cases and three deaths to its total.

“Of the reported deaths, two were unvaccinated,” a release stated. “This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,005.”

The new cases leave the county with a total of 53,861 cases.