Three deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and another 100 new positive cases Thursday.

The three deaths included a McAllen woman in her 60s, a McAllen man over the age of 70, and a San Juan man in his 60s. All three individuals were unvaccinated, according to a news release from the county.

Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,487.

The 100 newly reported cases include 16 confirmed cases, 83 probable cases, and one suspect case. In total, the county has had 118,744 positive cases, including 68,835 confirmed cases, 47,004 probable cases, and 2,905 suspect cases.

When broken down by age group, the younger demographic continues to make up a large portion of the positive cases. There were 16 cases among children ages 12 through 19, and 33 cases among children ages 11 and under.

The county also reported 34 positive cases among students in county schools and two among staff. There have been a total of 3,883 cases among students and 736 among staff since the county began keeping track.

There were also 57 people in county hospitals with the virus Thursday, including 54 adults and three children. There were 21 people in intensive care units, including 20 adults and one child.

The county also reported six people were released from isolation, raising that total to 114,746. There are currently 511 net active cases in the county.

As of Thursday morning, Hidalgo County had administered a total of 711,696 COVID-19 tests, and 592,115 have had negative results.