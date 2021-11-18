Shipley Do-nuts in McAllen to donate Friday’s profits to employees

It’ll pay to sell doughnuts on Friday.

For the first time in its history, and in an effort to help employees economically recover from the pandemic, Shipley Do-nuts in McAllen on Friday will be giving 100% of its profits over a single day’s sales to its employees.

The company is calling it Shipley Staff Day of Thankfulness.

David Duff, franchise owner and organizer of the event, is hoping to donate $200 to each employee, according to Danielle Branmley, who works for Shipley’s communications arm.

When residents purchase doughnuts, kolaches or coffee from the Shipley at 1501 N. 10th St. in McAllen, they’ll be directly contributing to the cause, according to Branmley.