Pharr man whose vehicle troopers shot at charged with evading

A 26-year-old Pharr man is facing charges of evading arrest and criminal abandonment or endangering a child after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit Wednesday that ended with state troopers opening fire on the suspect’s vehicle.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted the McAllen Police Department with the pursuit of a blue Chevrolet SUV about 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was driven by a man believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance in McAllen, DPS said in a news release.

According to DPS, troopers tried stopping the driver, identified as Jesus A. Castro Garza of Pharr, in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 281 frontage road and Farm-to-Market Road 495 using spike strips. That’s when Garza allegedly drove the vehicle toward troopers “in an attempt to flee.”

Troopers then opened fire at Garza’s vehicle. DPS has not provided details regarding the number of troopers involved in the shooting and the number of shots fired.

“Due to the (driver’s) disregard for the safety of the motoring public and the intent to cause harm to troopers, several shots were fired by troopers towards the back right tire disabling the vehicle,” a news release said Thursday. “The driver then fled from the vehicle and was apprehended in the area of Jackson Road and Polk Avenue in Pharr.”

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

Garza was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. It’s unclear what led authorities to charge him with the child endangerment charge.

DPS said the Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident.

