Flood advisory issued for Hidalgo and Starr counties

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for Hidalgo and Starr counties.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding, the NWS report.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Garciasville, Los Ebanos, La Grulla, Santa Catarina, La Victoria, La Gloria, Alto Bonito, San Isidro, Citrus City, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Reforma, Cuevitas, Santa Elena, Grulla Middle School, La Joya High School and Jimmy Carter High School.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for Cameron County.

The flood advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS reports minor flooding is possible in low-lying area and poor drainage areas.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in Cameron County due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Los Indios, Olmito, Cameron Park, Laureles, Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, La Paloma, Rangerville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Olmito Lake, Brownsville Sports Park, and Los Cuates.