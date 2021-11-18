2 indicted on allegations of storing cocaine in Edinburg mechanic shop

Two men have been indicted over allegations they were storing more than 200 pounds of cocaine in an Edinburg mechanic shop.

Erick Aaron Torres-Valdes and Austin Jaime Renteria-Lugo were indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine distribution. They were arrested Oct. 5 by t he Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both men were arrested in separate traffic stops after authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety, who had been conducting surveillance at the unidentified mechanic shop, watched them leave the shop.

During Torres’ traffic stop, DPS says he admitted drugs were being stored at the mechanic shop.

He also claimed to be responsible for the shop and provided the agents with written consent to search, according to the complaint.

That’s where agents say they found 78 bundles of cocaine hidden in a wooden floor compartment in an upstairs room that weighed approximately 218 pounds.

After Renteria’s traffic stop, DPS detained him after Torres admitted to storing drugs at the shop, according to the complaint.

During questioning, Torres told agents he had removed several bundles of cocaine from a semi-truck gear hub and said he had done so on nine or 10 occasions, while Renteria said he helped Torres and was paid $300 to $400.

Both men are being held without bond and are scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Dec. 1.