Threat prompts temporary backpack ban at Edcouch-Elsa

The Edcouch-Elsa school district announced via social media Tuesday that a non-credible threat sparked an investigation and prompted the district to temporarily bar students from using backpacks on-campus.

The district’s administration received a report about a message regarding a weapon on a bathroom wall at Edcouch-Elsa High School, according to district officials.

“Campus security and administrators immediately began an investigation and reported the incident to Elsa PD,” the district stated. “At no time was a student exposed to threat or danger.”

Parents, the district said, should remind their children to report suspicious activity to staff.

“While we believe the message was not credible, and that no students were in danger at any time, we encourage parents to remind their children to immediately report any suspicious incidents to school staff,” the district stated. “We take our students’ safety very seriously at Edcouch-Elsa ISD. We will continue to take all actions necessary to maintain a safe and secure environment at all of our campuses.”

Backpacks are not allowed through the remainder of the week to “minimize disruptions before the holiday break.”