UTRGV distinguished speaker presentation delayed again

EDINBURG — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Monday afternoon that Lana Condor, the second headliner of its 2020-2021 Distinguished Speaker Series presentation, will delay her appearance once again.

Condor, an actress, was slated to speak Tuesday, but now won’t be making an appearance until some point in spring.

The university announced Condor’s event in late October. It was originally scheduled for the first Wednesday of November, but was delayed because of scheduling conflicts.

Scheduling conflicts again caused the second delay, a release from the university said.

Condor is known for her involvement in projects that include X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadly Class and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, a Netflix movie in which she portrayed Lara Jean Covey.

A release from the university describes the actress as one of the entertainment industry’s “most in-demand leading ladies” who’s used her platform to generate awareness for causes like The Asia Foundation, which aids underprivileged girls in Vietnam with their education.

More information on the series is available on the university’s Distinguished Speaker Series website.