Santa Cecilia Conjunto Musicians Fiesta scheduled for Sunday

In recognition of Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music, the South Texas Conjunto Association and The Broken Sprocket will hold the 2021 STCA Santa Cecilia Conjuntos Musicians Fiesta on Sunday.

Santa Cecilia is considered Saint of Musicians, due to her devotion to chords and the fact of singing to God while she was getting married, the STCA said.

The 2021 STCA Santa Cecilia Fiesta will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight at The Broken Sprocket, located at 6305 Paredes Line Rd in Brownsville. The event is free and open to the public.

According to the STCA, throughout the evening numerous regional musicians with an accumulative of over 1,000 years of Conjunto Music experience will perform to generate a great festive atmosphere.

The Brownsville conjuntos have been performing at special family life events such as birthdays and wedding gatherings for their past 40-50 musical careers.

“When they perform, their Music will unfold with joy and fervor to remind everyone that it is Santa Cecilia’s day and therefore, they will be glad to be musicians,” the STCA said.

The following is a list of performances scheduled for the fiesta:

>> 6 to 7 p.m., Raul Torres y Voces de Salvacion

>> 7 to 8 p.m., Manuel Casas y Sus Paisanos

>> 8 to 9 p.m., Gaby y Su Conjunto

>> 9 to 10 p.m., Los Halcones

>> 10 to midnight, El Chicken Club