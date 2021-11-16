Police: Body in arroyo belonged to male

HARLINGEN — A police investigation found human remains pulled from the Arroyo Colorado are those of a male.

On Monday morning, work crews spotted the body in the arroyo before police pulled the remains from the waters more than a quarter-mile east of the Ed Carey Drive overpass.

“It has been determined that the remains found yesterday are those of a male,” officials posted on the police department’s Facebook page Tuesday. “At this time, the identification is still unknown. The investigation continues and more information will be released as we receive it.”

On Tuesday, Sgt. Larry Moore described the body as badly decomposed.

“I’d say it’s been there about a week at least,” he said, referring to the arroyo.

Moore said pathologists would determine if the body showed signs of trauma.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, work crews found the body in the arroyo, Irma Garza, the city’s spokeswoman, said.

“It was floating in the arroyo,” she stated.